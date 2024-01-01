Czech korunas to Djiboutian francs today

Convert CZK to DJF at the real exchange rate

10,000 czk
76,165 djf

1.000 CZK = 7.616 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:35
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1991.4731.6630.96618.251
1 GBP1.17111.269105.5891.7241.9471.13121.365
1 USD0.9230.788183.211.3591.5340.89116.837
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Djiboutian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DJF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to DJF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech koruna

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Djiboutian Franc
1 CZK7.61647 DJF
5 CZK38.08235 DJF
10 CZK76.16470 DJF
20 CZK152.32940 DJF
50 CZK380.82350 DJF
100 CZK761.64700 DJF
250 CZK1,904.11750 DJF
500 CZK3,808.23500 DJF
1000 CZK7,616.47000 DJF
2000 CZK15,232.94000 DJF
5000 CZK38,082.35000 DJF
10000 CZK76,164.70000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Czech Republic Koruna
1 DJF0.13129 CZK
5 DJF0.65647 CZK
10 DJF1.31294 CZK
20 DJF2.62588 CZK
50 DJF6.56470 CZK
100 DJF13.12940 CZK
250 DJF32.82350 CZK
500 DJF65.64700 CZK
1000 DJF131.29400 CZK
2000 DJF262.58800 CZK
5000 DJF656.47000 CZK
10000 DJF1,312.94000 CZK