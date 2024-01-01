Indian rupees to Djiboutian francs today

Convert INR to DJF at the real exchange rate

10,000 inr
21,409 djf

1.000 INR = 2.141 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:34
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.2641.4761.6650.96618.259
1 GBP1.1711.272105.6461.7271.9481.13121.371
1 USD0.920.786183.0581.3581.5320.88916.802
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Djiboutian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DJF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to DJF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupee

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Djiboutian Franc
1 INR2.14091 DJF
5 INR10.70455 DJF
10 INR21.40910 DJF
20 INR42.81820 DJF
50 INR107.04550 DJF
100 INR214.09100 DJF
250 INR535.22750 DJF
500 INR1,070.45500 DJF
1000 INR2,140.91000 DJF
2000 INR4,281.82000 DJF
5000 INR10,704.55000 DJF
10000 INR21,409.10000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Indian Rupee
1 DJF0.46709 INR
5 DJF2.33546 INR
10 DJF4.67092 INR
20 DJF9.34184 INR
50 DJF23.35460 INR
100 DJF46.70920 INR
250 DJF116.77300 INR
500 DJF233.54600 INR
1000 DJF467.09200 INR
2000 DJF934.18400 INR
5000 DJF2,335.46000 INR
10000 DJF4,670.92000 INR