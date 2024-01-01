Convert DKK to DJF at the real exchange rate

Danish kroner to Djiboutian francs today

1,000 dkk
25,617 djf

kr1.000 DKK = Fdj25.62 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:36
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.07511.250.843299.3881.62611.46789.799
1 USD0.93110.4660.784278.51.51310.66783.534
1 SEK0.0890.09610.07526.6110.1451.0197.982
1 GBP1.1861.27513.3431355.0741.92813.6106.502

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Djiboutian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DJF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to DJF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish krone

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Djiboutian Franc
1 DKK25,61680 DJF
5 DKK128,08400 DJF
10 DKK256,16800 DJF
20 DKK512,33600 DJF
50 DKK1.280,84000 DJF
100 DKK2.561,68000 DJF
250 DKK6.404,20000 DJF
500 DKK12.808,40000 DJF
1000 DKK25.616,80000 DJF
2000 DKK51.233,60000 DJF
5000 DKK128.084,00000 DJF
10000 DKK256.168,00000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Danish Krone
1 DJF0,03904 DKK
5 DJF0,19518 DKK
10 DJF0,39037 DKK
20 DJF0,78074 DKK
50 DJF1,95185 DKK
100 DJF3,90369 DKK
250 DJF9,75923 DKK
500 DJF19,51845 DKK
1000 DJF39,03690 DKK
2000 DJF78,07380 DKK
5000 DJF195,18450 DKK
10000 DJF390,36900 DKK