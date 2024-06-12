Danish krone to Djiboutian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Danish krone to Djiboutian francs is currently 25,617 today, reflecting a 0.018% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Danish krone has remained relatively stable, with a -1.098% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Danish krone to Djiboutian francs has fluctuated between a high of 25,973 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 25,553 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.621% decrease in value.