Swedish kronor to Gambian dalasis today

Convert SEK to GMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
6,824.46 gmd

kr1.000 SEK = D6.824 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:46
SEK to GMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

GMD
1 SEK to GMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.90886.9088
Low6.45596.2761
Average6.70426.5182
Change5.71%4.48%
1 SEK to GMD stats

The performance of SEK to GMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.9088 and a 30 day low of 6.4559. This means the 30 day average was 6.7042. The change for SEK to GMD was 5.71.

The performance of SEK to GMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.9088 and a 90 day low of 6.2761. This means the 90 day average was 6.5182. The change for SEK to GMD was 4.48.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9050.7636.75310.68883.9531.3553.875
1 EUR1.10510.8427.4611.80792.7391.4964.281
1 GBP1.3111.18718.85514.015110.0881.7765.082
1 DKK0.1480.1340.11311.58312.4320.2010.574

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Gambian Dalasi
1 SEK6.82446 GMD
5 SEK34.12230 GMD
10 SEK68.24460 GMD
20 SEK136.48920 GMD
50 SEK341.22300 GMD
100 SEK682.44600 GMD
250 SEK1,706.11500 GMD
500 SEK3,412.23000 GMD
1000 SEK6,824.46000 GMD
2000 SEK13,648.92000 GMD
5000 SEK34,122.30000 GMD
10000 SEK68,244.60000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Swedish Krona
1 GMD0.14653 SEK
5 GMD0.73266 SEK
10 GMD1.46532 SEK
20 GMD2.93064 SEK
50 GMD7.32660 SEK
100 GMD14.65320 SEK
250 GMD36.63300 SEK
500 GMD73.26600 SEK
1000 GMD146.53200 SEK
2000 GMD293.06400 SEK
5000 GMD732.66000 SEK
10000 GMD1,465.32000 SEK