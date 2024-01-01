Hungarian forints to Gambian dalasis today

Convert HUF to GMD at the real exchange rate

10,000 huf
1,878.78 gmd

1.000 HUF = 0.1879 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:55
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADSGDZARINRAUD
1 USD10.9160.7831.3491.33918.68383.11.52
1 EUR1.09210.8541.4731.46220.39590.7161.659
1 GBP1.2781.1711.7241.71123.872106.1811.942
1 CAD0.7410.6790.5810.99313.84961.5991.127

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hungarian forints to Gambian dalasis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to GMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hungarian forint

HUF to USD

HUF to EUR

HUF to GBP

HUF to CAD

HUF to SGD

HUF to ZAR

HUF to INR

HUF to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Gambian Dalasi
2000 HUF375.75600 GMD
5000 HUF939.39000 GMD
10000 HUF1,878.78000 GMD
15000 HUF2,818.17000 GMD
20000 HUF3,757.56000 GMD
30000 HUF5,636.34000 GMD
40000 HUF7,515.12000 GMD
50000 HUF9,393.90000 GMD
60000 HUF11,272.68000 GMD
100000 HUF18,787.80000 GMD
150000 HUF28,181.70000 GMD
200000 HUF37,575.60000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Hungarian Forint
1 GMD5.32261 HUF
5 GMD26.61305 HUF
10 GMD53.22610 HUF
20 GMD106.45220 HUF
50 GMD266.13050 HUF
100 GMD532.26100 HUF
250 GMD1,330.65250 HUF
500 GMD2,661.30500 HUF
1000 GMD5,322.61000 HUF
2000 GMD10,645.22000 HUF
5000 GMD26,613.05000 HUF
10000 GMD53,226.10000 HUF