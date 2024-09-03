Hungarian forint to Gambian dalasis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hungarian forint to Gambian dalasis is currently 0.197 today, reflecting a -0.319% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hungarian forint has remained relatively stable, with a 0.438% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hungarian forint to Gambian dalasis has fluctuated between a high of 0.200 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.194 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a 1.531% increase in value.