US dollars to Gambian dalasis today

Convert USD to GMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 usd
67,920.50 gmd

1.000 USD = 67.92 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:23
Wise

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.0620.1130.0010.0010.0010.0050.013
1 INR16.12111.8230.0160.0110.0090.0870.202
1 JPY8.8420.54910.0090.0060.0050.0480.111
1 CAD986.6161.201111.57810.6780.5795.30212.374

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Gambian Dalasi
1 USD67.92050 GMD
5 USD339.60250 GMD
10 USD679.20500 GMD
20 USD1,358.41000 GMD
50 USD3,396.02500 GMD
100 USD6,792.05000 GMD
250 USD16,980.12500 GMD
500 USD33,960.25000 GMD
1000 USD67,920.50000 GMD
2000 USD135,841.00000 GMD
5000 USD339,602.50000 GMD
10000 USD679,205.00000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / US Dollar
1 GMD0.01472 USD
5 GMD0.07362 USD
10 GMD0.14723 USD
20 GMD0.29446 USD
50 GMD0.73616 USD
100 GMD1.47231 USD
250 GMD3.68077 USD
500 GMD7.36155 USD
1000 GMD14.72310 USD
2000 GMD29.44620 USD
5000 GMD73.61550 USD
10000 GMD147.23100 USD