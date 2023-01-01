1 US dollar to Gambian dalasis

Convert USD to GMD at the real exchange rate

1 usd
67.20 gmd

1.00000 USD = 67.20000 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.06392590.1147350.001055350.0007062670.0006152010.005488710.0131785
1 INR15.643111.794810.0165090.01104820.009623660.08586060.206152
1 JPY8.715730.55716110.009198170.006155740.005361930.04783820.11486
1 CAD947.55160.573108.71710.6692240.5829345.2008412.4873

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Gambian dalasis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to GMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollar

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Gambian Dalasi
1 USD67.20000 GMD
5 USD336.00000 GMD
10 USD672.00000 GMD
20 USD1344.00000 GMD
50 USD3360.00000 GMD
100 USD6720.00000 GMD
250 USD16800.00000 GMD
500 USD33600.00000 GMD
1000 USD67200.00000 GMD
2000 USD134400.00000 GMD
5000 USD336000.00000 GMD
10000 USD672000.00000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / US Dollar
1 GMD0.01488 USD
5 GMD0.07440 USD
10 GMD0.14881 USD
20 GMD0.29762 USD
50 GMD0.74405 USD
100 GMD1.48810 USD
250 GMD3.72025 USD
500 GMD7.44050 USD
1000 GMD14.88100 USD
2000 GMD29.76200 USD
5000 GMD74.40500 USD
10000 GMD148.81000 USD