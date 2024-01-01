Israeli new sheqels to Gambian dalasis today

Convert ILS to GMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 ils
18,580.40 gmd

1.000 ILS = 18.58 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09190.681.4721.6590.96718.212
1 GBP1.17111.278106.2021.7241.9431.13321.329
1 USD0.9170.783183.121.3491.5210.88716.693
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Gambian dalasis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to GMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Israeli new sheqel

ILS to USD

ILS to EUR

ILS to GBP

ILS to INR

ILS to JPY

ILS to RUB

ILS to AUD

ILS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Gambian Dalasi
1 ILS18.58040 GMD
5 ILS92.90200 GMD
10 ILS185.80400 GMD
20 ILS371.60800 GMD
50 ILS929.02000 GMD
100 ILS1,858.04000 GMD
250 ILS4,645.10000 GMD
500 ILS9,290.20000 GMD
1000 ILS18,580.40000 GMD
2000 ILS37,160.80000 GMD
5000 ILS92,902.00000 GMD
10000 ILS185,804.00000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Israeli New Sheqel
1 GMD0.05382 ILS
5 GMD0.26910 ILS
10 GMD0.53820 ILS
20 GMD1.07640 ILS
50 GMD2.69101 ILS
100 GMD5.38201 ILS
250 GMD13.45503 ILS
500 GMD26.91005 ILS
1000 GMD53.82010 ILS
2000 GMD107.64020 ILS
5000 GMD269.10050 ILS
10000 GMD538.20100 ILS