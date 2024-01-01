Singapore dollars to Gambian dalasis today
Convert SGD to GMD at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
SGD to GMD conversion chart
1 SGD = 53.83520 GMD
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 SGD to GMD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|53.8999
|53.8999
|Low
|51.5509
|49.8055
|Average
|52.9082
|51.2480
|Change
|4.36%
|6.90%
|View full history
1 SGD to GMD stats
The performance of SGD to GMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 53.8999 and a 30 day low of 51.5509. This means the 30 day average was 52.9082. The change for SGD to GMD was 4.36.
The performance of SGD to GMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 53.8999 and a 90 day low of 49.8055. This means the 90 day average was 51.2480. The change for SGD to GMD was 6.90.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Singapore dollars to Gambian dalasis
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to GMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Singapore dollar
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Gambian Dalasi
|1 SGD
|53.83520 GMD
|5 SGD
|269.17600 GMD
|10 SGD
|538.35200 GMD
|20 SGD
|1,076.70400 GMD
|50 SGD
|2,691.76000 GMD
|100 SGD
|5,383.52000 GMD
|250 SGD
|13,458.80000 GMD
|500 SGD
|26,917.60000 GMD
|1000 SGD
|53,835.20000 GMD
|2000 SGD
|107,670.40000 GMD
|5000 SGD
|269,176.00000 GMD
|10000 SGD
|538,352.00000 GMD