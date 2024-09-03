Singapore dollar to Gambian dalasis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Singapore dollar to Gambian dalasis is currently 53.837 today, reflecting a 1.535% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Singapore dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.154% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Singapore dollar to Gambian dalasis has fluctuated between a high of 54.056 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 52.922 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a 1.484% increase in value.