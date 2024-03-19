Canadian dollars to Gambian dalasis today

Convert CAD to GMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 cad
50,020.60 gmd

1.000 CAD = 50.02 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURGBPPKRAUDCNYPHP
1 USD183.0340.920.786278.751.5327.19956.088
1 INR0.01210.0110.0093.3570.0180.0870.675
1 EUR1.08790.23310.854302.9181.6657.82360.951
1 GBP1.272105.6071.171354.5281.9499.15671.335

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Gambian dalasis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to GMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollar

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Gambian Dalasi
1 CAD50.02060 GMD
5 CAD250.10300 GMD
10 CAD500.20600 GMD
20 CAD1,000.41200 GMD
50 CAD2,501.03000 GMD
100 CAD5,002.06000 GMD
250 CAD12,505.15000 GMD
500 CAD25,010.30000 GMD
1000 CAD50,020.60000 GMD
2000 CAD100,041.20000 GMD
5000 CAD250,103.00000 GMD
10000 CAD500,206.00000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Canadian Dollar
1 GMD0.01999 CAD
5 GMD0.09996 CAD
10 GMD0.19992 CAD
20 GMD0.39984 CAD
50 GMD0.99959 CAD
100 GMD1.99918 CAD
250 GMD4.99795 CAD
500 GMD9.99590 CAD
1000 GMD19.99180 CAD
2000 GMD39.98360 CAD
5000 GMD99.95900 CAD
10000 GMD199.91800 CAD