1 thousand Canadian dollars to Gambian dalasis

Convert CAD to GMD at the real exchange rate

1000 cad
49088.70 gmd

1.00000 CAD = 49.08870 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURGBPPKRAUDCNYPHP
1 USD183.31450.918450.8003842851.52877.1563555.5605
1 INR0.012002710.01102380.009606783.420770.01834860.08589560.666877
1 EUR1.088890.712810.8715310.3081.664457.7918360.4943
1 GBP1.2494104.0931.147451356.0791.909968.9411469.4173

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Gambian dalasis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to GMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollars

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Gambian Dalasi
1 CAD49.08870 GMD
5 CAD245.44350 GMD
10 CAD490.88700 GMD
20 CAD981.77400 GMD
50 CAD2454.43500 GMD
100 CAD4908.87000 GMD
250 CAD12272.17500 GMD
500 CAD24544.35000 GMD
1000 CAD49088.70000 GMD
2000 CAD98177.40000 GMD
5000 CAD245443.50000 GMD
10000 CAD490887.00000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Canadian Dollar
1 GMD0.02037 CAD
5 GMD0.10186 CAD
10 GMD0.20371 CAD
20 GMD0.40743 CAD
50 GMD1.01856 CAD
100 GMD2.03713 CAD
250 GMD5.09282 CAD
500 GMD10.18565 CAD
1000 GMD20.37130 CAD
2000 GMD40.74260 CAD
5000 GMD101.85650 CAD
10000 GMD203.71300 CAD