US dollars to Gambian dalasis today

Convert USD to GMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 usd
68,390 gmd

$1.000 USD = D68.39 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:28
USD to GMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 USD to GMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High69.187369.1873
Low67.750067.4788
Average68.038767.9285
Change0.94%1.02%
1 USD to GMD stats

The performance of USD to GMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 69.1873 and a 30 day low of 67.7500. This means the 30 day average was 68.0387. The change for USD to GMD was 0.94.

The performance of USD to GMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 69.1873 and a 90 day low of 67.4788. This means the 90 day average was 67.9285. The change for USD to GMD was 1.02.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Gambian Dalasi
1 USD68.39000 GMD
5 USD341.95000 GMD
10 USD683.90000 GMD
20 USD1,367.80000 GMD
50 USD3,419.50000 GMD
100 USD6,839.00000 GMD
250 USD17,097.50000 GMD
500 USD34,195.00000 GMD
1000 USD68,390.00000 GMD
2000 USD136,780.00000 GMD
5000 USD341,950.00000 GMD
10000 USD683,900.00000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / US Dollar
1 GMD0.01462 USD
5 GMD0.07311 USD
10 GMD0.14622 USD
20 GMD0.29244 USD
50 GMD0.73110 USD
100 GMD1.46220 USD
250 GMD3.65550 USD
500 GMD7.31100 USD
1000 GMD14.62200 USD
2000 GMD29.24400 USD
5000 GMD73.11000 USD
10000 GMD146.22000 USD