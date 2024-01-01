Hong Kong dollars to Gambian dalasis today

Convert HKD to GMD at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = D9.085 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:56
HKD to GMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

GMD
1 HKD to GMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.16359.1635
Low8.95318.7757
Average9.04818.9842
Change0.28%3.53%
1 HKD to GMD stats

The performance of HKD to GMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.1635 and a 30 day low of 8.9531. This means the 30 day average was 9.0481. The change for HKD to GMD was 0.28.

The performance of HKD to GMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.1635 and a 90 day low of 8.7757. This means the 90 day average was 8.9842. The change for HKD to GMD was 3.53.

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Gambian Dalasi
100 HKD908.54100 GMD
200 HKD1,817.08200 GMD
300 HKD2,725.62300 GMD
500 HKD4,542.70500 GMD
1000 HKD9,085.41000 GMD
2000 HKD18,170.82000 GMD
2500 HKD22,713.52500 GMD
3000 HKD27,256.23000 GMD
4000 HKD36,341.64000 GMD
5000 HKD45,427.05000 GMD
10000 HKD90,854.10000 GMD
20000 HKD181,708.20000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Hong Kong Dollar
1 GMD0.11007 HKD
5 GMD0.55034 HKD
10 GMD1.10067 HKD
20 GMD2.20134 HKD
50 GMD5.50335 HKD
100 GMD11.00670 HKD
250 GMD27.51675 HKD
500 GMD55.03350 HKD
1000 GMD110.06700 HKD
2000 GMD220.13400 HKD
5000 GMD550.33500 HKD
10000 GMD1,100.67000 HKD