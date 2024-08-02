Euros to Gambian dalasis today

Convert EUR to GMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
74,616.90 gmd

€1.000 EUR = D74.62 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
EUR to GMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 EUR to GMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High74.618574.6185
Low73.244572.1580
Average73.894773.4439
Change1.87%2.48%
1 EUR to GMD stats

The performance of EUR to GMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 74.6185 and a 30 day low of 73.2445. This means the 30 day average was 73.8947. The change for EUR to GMD was 1.87.

The performance of EUR to GMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 74.6185 and a 90 day low of 72.1580. This means the 90 day average was 73.4439. The change for EUR to GMD was 2.48.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7810.8581.38783.8011.536146.533.933
1 GBP1.28111.0991.776107.3071.967187.6325.036
1 CHF1.1660.9111.61797.6811.79170.8014.584
1 CAD0.7210.5630.618160.4081.107105.6262.835

How to convert Euros to Gambian dalasis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to GMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Euro / Gambian Dalasi
1 EUR74.61690 GMD
5 EUR373.08450 GMD
10 EUR746.16900 GMD
20 EUR1,492.33800 GMD
50 EUR3,730.84500 GMD
100 EUR7,461.69000 GMD
250 EUR18,654.22500 GMD
500 EUR37,308.45000 GMD
1000 EUR74,616.90000 GMD
2000 EUR149,233.80000 GMD
5000 EUR373,084.50000 GMD
10000 EUR746,169.00000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Euro
1 GMD0.01340 EUR
5 GMD0.06701 EUR
10 GMD0.13402 EUR
20 GMD0.26804 EUR
50 GMD0.67009 EUR
100 GMD1.34018 EUR
250 GMD3.35045 EUR
500 GMD6.70090 EUR
1000 GMD13.40180 EUR
2000 GMD26.80360 EUR
5000 GMD67.00900 EUR
10000 GMD134.01800 EUR