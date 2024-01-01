Japanese yen to Gambian dalasis today

Convert JPY to GMD

10,000 jpy
4,667.30 gmd

¥1.000 JPY = D0.4667 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JPY to GMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JPY to GMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.46670.4667
Low0.41930.4193
Average0.43660.4329
Change10.76%6.34%
View full history

1 JPY to GMD stats

The performance of JPY to GMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4667 and a 30 day low of 0.4193. This means the 30 day average was 0.4366. The change for JPY to GMD was 10.76.

The performance of JPY to GMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4667 and a 90 day low of 0.4193. This means the 90 day average was 0.4329. The change for JPY to GMD was 6.34.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7810.9171.5361.3870.8587.1691.327
1 GBP1.28111.1741.9671.7761.0999.181.699
1 EUR1.0910.85211.6761.5140.9367.8221.447
1 AUD0.6510.5090.59710.9030.5594.6680.864

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Gambian Dalasi
100 JPY46.67300 GMD
1000 JPY466.73000 GMD
1500 JPY700.09500 GMD
2000 JPY933.46000 GMD
3000 JPY1,400.19000 GMD
5000 JPY2,333.65000 GMD
5400 JPY2,520.34200 GMD
10000 JPY4,667.30000 GMD
15000 JPY7,000.95000 GMD
20000 JPY9,334.60000 GMD
25000 JPY11,668.25000 GMD
30000 JPY14,001.90000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Japanese Yen
1 GMD2.14256 JPY
5 GMD10.71280 JPY
10 GMD21.42560 JPY
20 GMD42.85120 JPY
50 GMD107.12800 JPY
100 GMD214.25600 JPY
250 GMD535.64000 JPY
500 GMD1,071.28000 JPY
1000 GMD2,142.56000 JPY
2000 GMD4,285.12000 JPY
5000 GMD10,712.80000 JPY
10000 GMD21,425.60000 JPY