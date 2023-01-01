10 Gambian dalasis to Japanese yen

Convert GMD to JPY

10 gmd
23 jpy

1.00000 GMD = 2.28250 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:3 UTC
GMD to JPY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GMD → 0 JPY
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Japanese Yen
1 GMD2.28250 JPY
5 GMD11.41250 JPY
10 GMD22.82500 JPY
20 GMD45.65000 JPY
50 GMD114.12500 JPY
100 GMD228.25000 JPY
250 GMD570.62500 JPY
500 GMD1141.25000 JPY
1000 GMD2282.50000 JPY
2000 GMD4565.00000 JPY
5000 GMD11412.50000 JPY
10000 GMD22825.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Gambian Dalasi
100 JPY43.81160 GMD
1000 JPY438.11600 GMD
1500 JPY657.17400 GMD
2000 JPY876.23200 GMD
3000 JPY1314.34800 GMD
5000 JPY2190.58000 GMD
5400 JPY2365.82640 GMD
10000 JPY4381.16000 GMD
15000 JPY6571.74000 GMD
20000 JPY8762.32000 GMD
25000 JPY10952.90000 GMD
30000 JPY13143.48000 GMD