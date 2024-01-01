Chinese yuan rmb to Gambian dalasis today

Convert CNY to GMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
9,539.09 gmd

¥1.000 CNY = D9.539 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:28
CNY to GMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to GMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.54979.5497
Low9.31149.2985
Average9.37569.3705
Change2.34%2.03%
1 CNY to GMD stats

The performance of CNY to GMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.5497 and a 30 day low of 9.3114. This means the 30 day average was 9.3756. The change for CNY to GMD was 2.34.

The performance of CNY to GMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.5497 and a 90 day low of 9.2985. This means the 90 day average was 9.3705. The change for CNY to GMD was 2.03.

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8071.3870.9170.7811.53683.8011.327
1 HKD0.12810.1780.1170.10.19710.7340.17
1 CAD0.7215.62810.6610.5631.10760.4080.956
1 EUR1.0918.5181.51410.8521.67691.4311.447

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Gambian dalasis

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to GMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Gambian Dalasi
1 CNY9.53909 GMD
5 CNY47.69545 GMD
10 CNY95.39090 GMD
20 CNY190.78180 GMD
50 CNY476.95450 GMD
100 CNY953.90900 GMD
250 CNY2,384.77250 GMD
500 CNY4,769.54500 GMD
1000 CNY9,539.09000 GMD
2000 CNY19,078.18000 GMD
5000 CNY47,695.45000 GMD
10000 CNY95,390.90000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 GMD0.10483 CNY
5 GMD0.52416 CNY
10 GMD1.04832 CNY
20 GMD2.09664 CNY
50 GMD5.24160 CNY
100 GMD10.48320 CNY
250 GMD26.20800 CNY
500 GMD52.41600 CNY
1000 GMD104.83200 CNY
2000 GMD209.66400 CNY
5000 GMD524.16000 CNY
10000 GMD1,048.32000 CNY