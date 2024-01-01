Turkish liras to Gambian dalasis today

Convert TRY to GMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
2,058.79 gmd

TL1.000 TRY = D2.059 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TRY to GMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to GMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.08622.1136
Low2.04682.0468
Average2.06342.0823
Change-0.83%-1.88%
1 TRY to GMD stats

The performance of TRY to GMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.0862 and a 30 day low of 2.0468. This means the 30 day average was 2.0634. The change for TRY to GMD was -0.83.

The performance of TRY to GMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.1136 and a 90 day low of 2.0468. This means the 90 day average was 2.0823. The change for TRY to GMD was -1.88.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Gambian Dalasi
1 TRY2.05879 GMD
5 TRY10.29395 GMD
10 TRY20.58790 GMD
20 TRY41.17580 GMD
50 TRY102.93950 GMD
100 TRY205.87900 GMD
250 TRY514.69750 GMD
500 TRY1,029.39500 GMD
1000 TRY2,058.79000 GMD
2000 TRY4,117.58000 GMD
5000 TRY10,293.95000 GMD
10000 TRY20,587.90000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Turkish Lira
1 GMD0.48572 TRY
5 GMD2.42861 TRY
10 GMD4.85722 TRY
20 GMD9.71444 TRY
50 GMD24.28610 TRY
100 GMD48.57220 TRY
250 GMD121.43050 TRY
500 GMD242.86100 TRY
1000 GMD485.72200 TRY
2000 GMD971.44400 TRY
5000 GMD2,428.61000 TRY
10000 GMD4,857.22000 TRY