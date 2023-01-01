1 Gambian dalasi to Turkish liras

Convert GMD to TRY at the real exchange rate

1 gmd
0.42 try

1.00000 GMD = 0.41942 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:37 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

GMD to TRY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GMD → 0 TRY
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867751.047487.13821.435621.657930.964918.5436
1GBP1.1524111.20705100.421.654441.910651.1119621.3701
1USD0.954750.828466183.19481.370651.58290.921217.7044
1INR0.0114760.009958150.0120210.01647520.01902650.01107280.212807

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gambian dalasis to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gambian dalasi

GMD to USD

GMD to EUR

GMD to GBP

GMD to INR

GMD to JPY

GMD to RUB

GMD to AUD

GMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Turkish Lira
1 GMD0.41942 TRY
5 GMD2.09709 TRY
10 GMD4.19419 TRY
20 GMD8.38838 TRY
50 GMD20.97095 TRY
100 GMD41.94190 TRY
250 GMD104.85475 TRY
500 GMD209.70950 TRY
1000 GMD419.41900 TRY
2000 GMD838.83800 TRY
5000 GMD2097.09500 TRY
10000 GMD4194.19000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Gambian Dalasi
1 TRY2.38425 GMD
5 TRY11.92125 GMD
10 TRY23.84250 GMD
20 TRY47.68500 GMD
50 TRY119.21250 GMD
100 TRY238.42500 GMD
250 TRY596.06250 GMD
500 TRY1192.12500 GMD
1000 TRY2384.25000 GMD
2000 TRY4768.50000 GMD
5000 TRY11921.25000 GMD
10000 TRY23842.50000 GMD