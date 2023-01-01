1 Turkish lira to Gambian dalasis

Convert TRY to GMD at the real exchange rate

1 try
2.38 gmd

1.00000 TRY = 2.38349 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:55 UTC
TRY to GMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 GMD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Gambian Dalasi
1 TRY2.38349 GMD
5 TRY11.91745 GMD
10 TRY23.83490 GMD
20 TRY47.66980 GMD
50 TRY119.17450 GMD
100 TRY238.34900 GMD
250 TRY595.87250 GMD
500 TRY1191.74500 GMD
1000 TRY2383.49000 GMD
2000 TRY4766.98000 GMD
5000 TRY11917.45000 GMD
10000 TRY23834.90000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Turkish Lira
1 GMD0.41955 TRY
5 GMD2.09776 TRY
10 GMD4.19553 TRY
20 GMD8.39106 TRY
50 GMD20.97765 TRY
100 GMD41.95530 TRY
250 GMD104.88825 TRY
500 GMD209.77650 TRY
1000 GMD419.55300 TRY
2000 GMD839.10600 TRY
5000 GMD2097.76500 TRY
10000 GMD4195.53000 TRY