500 Turkish liras to Gambian dalasis

Convert TRY to GMD at the real exchange rate

500 try
1,191.90 gmd

1.00000 TRY = 2.38380 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:56 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

TRY to GMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 GMD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86551.050687.46771.443731.661160.963418.8504
1GBP1.155411.21385101.0591.668071.919281.1131121.7795
1USD0.951850.823825183.2551.37421.581150.91717.9425
1INR0.01143280.00989520.012011310.01650590.01899170.01101440.215513

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Gambian dalasis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to GMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Gambian Dalasi
1 TRY2.38380 GMD
5 TRY11.91900 GMD
10 TRY23.83800 GMD
20 TRY47.67600 GMD
50 TRY119.19000 GMD
100 TRY238.38000 GMD
250 TRY595.95000 GMD
500 TRY1191.90000 GMD
1000 TRY2383.80000 GMD
2000 TRY4767.60000 GMD
5000 TRY11919.00000 GMD
10000 TRY23838.00000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Turkish Lira
1 GMD0.41950 TRY
5 GMD2.09749 TRY
10 GMD4.19498 TRY
20 GMD8.38996 TRY
50 GMD20.97490 TRY
100 GMD41.94980 TRY
250 GMD104.87450 TRY
500 GMD209.74900 TRY
1000 GMD419.49800 TRY
2000 GMD838.99600 TRY
5000 GMD2097.49000 TRY
10000 GMD4194.98000 TRY