10 thousand Gambian dalasis to Euros

Convert GMD to EUR at the real exchange rate

10000 gmd
145.68 eur

1.00000 GMD = 0.01457 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:43 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

GMD to EUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GMD → 0 EUR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86681.046887.07231.433381.656850.963418.5255
1GBP1.1536711.2077100.4561.65371.911521.1114421.373
1USD0.95530.82802183.17951.36931.582780.9202517.6973
1INR0.01148470.009954620.012022210.0164620.01902850.01106340.21276

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gambian dalasis to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gambian dalasis

GMD to USD

GMD to EUR

GMD to GBP

GMD to INR

GMD to JPY

GMD to RUB

GMD to AUD

GMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Euro
1 GMD0.01457 EUR
5 GMD0.07284 EUR
10 GMD0.14568 EUR
20 GMD0.29136 EUR
50 GMD0.72840 EUR
100 GMD1.45679 EUR
250 GMD3.64197 EUR
500 GMD7.28395 EUR
1000 GMD14.56790 EUR
2000 GMD29.13580 EUR
5000 GMD72.83950 EUR
10000 GMD145.67900 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Gambian Dalasi
1 EUR68.64390 GMD
5 EUR343.21950 GMD
10 EUR686.43900 GMD
20 EUR1372.87800 GMD
50 EUR3432.19500 GMD
100 EUR6864.39000 GMD
250 EUR17160.97500 GMD
500 EUR34321.95000 GMD
1000 EUR68643.90000 GMD
2000 EUR137287.80000 GMD
5000 EUR343219.50000 GMD
10000 EUR686439.00000 GMD