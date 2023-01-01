1 Gambian dalasi to Hong Kong dollars

Convert GMD to HKD at the real exchange rate

1 gmd
0.12 hkd

1.00000 GMD = 0.11942 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:51 UTC
GMD to HKD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GMD → 0 HKD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Hong Kong Dollar
1 GMD0.11942 HKD
5 GMD0.59709 HKD
10 GMD1.19418 HKD
20 GMD2.38836 HKD
50 GMD5.97090 HKD
100 GMD11.94180 HKD
250 GMD29.85450 HKD
500 GMD59.70900 HKD
1000 GMD119.41800 HKD
2000 GMD238.83600 HKD
5000 GMD597.09000 HKD
10000 GMD1194.18000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Gambian Dalasi
100 HKD837.39300 GMD
200 HKD1674.78600 GMD
300 HKD2512.17900 GMD
500 HKD4186.96500 GMD
1000 HKD8373.93000 GMD
2000 HKD16747.86000 GMD
2500 HKD20934.82500 GMD
3000 HKD25121.79000 GMD
4000 HKD33495.72000 GMD
5000 HKD41869.65000 GMD
10000 HKD83739.30000 GMD
20000 HKD167478.60000 GMD