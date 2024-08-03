US dollar to Gambian dalasis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for US dollar to Gambian dalasis is currently 68.390 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of US dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.203% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of US dollar to Gambian dalasis has fluctuated between a high of 69.187 on 01-08-2024 and a low of 68.015 on 29-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-08-2024, with a 1.166% increase in value.