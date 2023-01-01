1 Gambian dalasi to Swedish kronor

1 gmd
0.15 sek

1.00000 GMD = 0.15413 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:12
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Swedish Krona
1 GMD0.15413 SEK
5 GMD0.77064 SEK
10 GMD1.54129 SEK
20 GMD3.08258 SEK
50 GMD7.70645 SEK
100 GMD15.41290 SEK
250 GMD38.53225 SEK
500 GMD77.06450 SEK
1000 GMD154.12900 SEK
2000 GMD308.25800 SEK
5000 GMD770.64500 SEK
10000 GMD1541.29000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Gambian Dalasi
1 SEK6.48809 GMD
5 SEK32.44045 GMD
10 SEK64.88090 GMD
20 SEK129.76180 GMD
50 SEK324.40450 GMD
100 SEK648.80900 GMD
250 SEK1622.02250 GMD
500 SEK3244.04500 GMD
1000 SEK6488.09000 GMD
2000 SEK12976.18000 GMD
5000 SEK32440.45000 GMD
10000 SEK64880.90000 GMD