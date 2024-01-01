Convert GMD to SEK at the real exchange rate

1 Gambian dalasi to Swedish kronor

1 gmd
0.15 sek

D1.000 GMD = kr0.1537 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:32
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gambian dalasis to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Swedish Krona
1 GMD0.15368 SEK
5 GMD0.76841 SEK
10 GMD1.53682 SEK
20 GMD3.07364 SEK
50 GMD7.68410 SEK
100 GMD15.36820 SEK
250 GMD38.42050 SEK
500 GMD76.84100 SEK
1000 GMD153.68200 SEK
2000 GMD307.36400 SEK
5000 GMD768.41000 SEK
10000 GMD1,536.82000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Gambian Dalasi
1 SEK6.50694 GMD
5 SEK32.53470 GMD
10 SEK65.06940 GMD
20 SEK130.13880 GMD
50 SEK325.34700 GMD
100 SEK650.69400 GMD
250 SEK1,626.73500 GMD
500 SEK3,253.47000 GMD
1000 SEK6,506.94000 GMD
2000 SEK13,013.88000 GMD
5000 SEK32,534.70000 GMD
10000 SEK65,069.40000 GMD