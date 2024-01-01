Convert GMD to USD at the real exchange rate

Gambian dalasis to US dollars today

1,000 gmd
14.69 usd

D1.000 GMD = $0.01469 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07489.5871.4661.610.95819.243
1 GBP1.18211.269105.891.7331.9031.13222.744
1 USD0.9310.788183.4341.3651.50.89217.921
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gambian dalasis to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gambian dalasi

GMD to USD

GMD to EUR

GMD to GBP

GMD to INR

GMD to JPY

GMD to RUB

GMD to AUD

GMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / US Dollar
1 GMD0.01469 USD
5 GMD0.07343 USD
10 GMD0.14686 USD
20 GMD0.29371 USD
50 GMD0.73428 USD
100 GMD1.46856 USD
250 GMD3.67140 USD
500 GMD7.34280 USD
1000 GMD14.68560 USD
2000 GMD29.37120 USD
5000 GMD73.42800 USD
10000 GMD146.85600 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Gambian Dalasi
1 USD68.09380 GMD
5 USD340.46900 GMD
10 USD680.93800 GMD
20 USD1,361.87600 GMD
50 USD3,404.69000 GMD
100 USD6,809.38000 GMD
250 USD17,023.45000 GMD
500 USD34,046.90000 GMD
1000 USD68,093.80000 GMD
2000 USD136,187.60000 GMD
5000 USD340,469.00000 GMD
10000 USD680,938.00000 GMD