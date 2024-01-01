Gambian dalasis to Japanese yen today

Convert GMD to JPY at the real exchange rate

1,000 gmd
2,232 jpy

1.000 GMD = 2.232 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:56
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08690.3561.4721.6620.96818.174
1 GBP1.17111.272105.8151.7241.9471.13321.284
1 USD0.9210.786183.2041.3551.5310.89116.736
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gambian dalasis to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gambian dalasi

GMD to USD

GMD to EUR

GMD to GBP

GMD to INR

GMD to JPY

GMD to RUB

GMD to AUD

GMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Japanese Yen
1 GMD2.23178 JPY
5 GMD11.15890 JPY
10 GMD22.31780 JPY
20 GMD44.63560 JPY
50 GMD111.58900 JPY
100 GMD223.17800 JPY
250 GMD557.94500 JPY
500 GMD1,115.89000 JPY
1000 GMD2,231.78000 JPY
2000 GMD4,463.56000 JPY
5000 GMD11,158.90000 JPY
10000 GMD22,317.80000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Gambian Dalasi
100 JPY44.80720 GMD
1000 JPY448.07200 GMD
1500 JPY672.10800 GMD
2000 JPY896.14400 GMD
3000 JPY1,344.21600 GMD
5000 JPY2,240.36000 GMD
5400 JPY2,419.58880 GMD
10000 JPY4,480.72000 GMD
15000 JPY6,721.08000 GMD
20000 JPY8,961.44000 GMD
25000 JPY11,201.80000 GMD
30000 JPY13,442.16000 GMD