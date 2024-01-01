Swedish kronor to Kyrgystani soms today

Convert SEK to KGS at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
8,271.78 kgs

kr1.000 SEK = Лв8.272 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:49
SEK to KGS conversion chart

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

1 SEK to KGSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.39408.4538
Low7.96727.7866
Average8.21408.1635
Change3.82%-1.92%
1 SEK to KGS stats

The performance of SEK to KGS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.3940 and a 30 day low of 7.9672. This means the 30 day average was 8.2140. The change for SEK to KGS was 3.82.

The performance of SEK to KGS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.4538 and a 90 day low of 7.7866. This means the 90 day average was 8.1635. The change for SEK to KGS was -1.92.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Kyrgystani Som
1 SEK8.27178 KGS
5 SEK41.35890 KGS
10 SEK82.71780 KGS
20 SEK165.43560 KGS
50 SEK413.58900 KGS
100 SEK827.17800 KGS
250 SEK2,067.94500 KGS
500 SEK4,135.89000 KGS
1000 SEK8,271.78000 KGS
2000 SEK16,543.56000 KGS
5000 SEK41,358.90000 KGS
10000 SEK82,717.80000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Swedish Krona
1 KGS0.12089 SEK
5 KGS0.60447 SEK
10 KGS1.20893 SEK
20 KGS2.41786 SEK
50 KGS6.04465 SEK
100 KGS12.08930 SEK
250 KGS30.22325 SEK
500 KGS60.44650 SEK
1000 KGS120.89300 SEK
2000 KGS241.78600 SEK
5000 KGS604.46500 SEK
10000 KGS1,208.93000 SEK