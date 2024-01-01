Singapore dollars to Kyrgystani soms today

Convert SGD to KGS at the real exchange rate

1,000 sgd
65,260.60 kgs

S$1.000 SGD = Лв65.26 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:18
SGD to KGS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KGS
1 SGD to KGSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High65.691065.6910
Low63.662162.8166
Average64.823764.1724
Change2.52%0.38%
1 SGD to KGS stats

The performance of SGD to KGS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 65.6910 and a 30 day low of 63.6621. This means the 30 day average was 64.8237. The change for SGD to KGS was 2.52.

The performance of SGD to KGS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 65.6910 and a 90 day low of 62.8166. This means the 90 day average was 64.1724. The change for SGD to KGS was 0.38.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Kyrgystani Som
1 SGD65.26060 KGS
5 SGD326.30300 KGS
10 SGD652.60600 KGS
20 SGD1,305.21200 KGS
50 SGD3,263.03000 KGS
100 SGD6,526.06000 KGS
250 SGD16,315.15000 KGS
500 SGD32,630.30000 KGS
1000 SGD65,260.60000 KGS
2000 SGD130,521.20000 KGS
5000 SGD326,303.00000 KGS
10000 SGD652,606.00000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Singapore Dollar
1 KGS0.01532 SGD
5 KGS0.07662 SGD
10 KGS0.15323 SGD
20 KGS0.30646 SGD
50 KGS0.76616 SGD
100 KGS1.53232 SGD
250 KGS3.83080 SGD
500 KGS7.66160 SGD
1000 KGS15.32320 SGD
2000 KGS30.64640 SGD
5000 KGS76.61600 SGD
10000 KGS153.23200 SGD