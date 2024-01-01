Hungarian forints to Kyrgystani soms today

Convert HUF to KGS at the real exchange rate

10,000 huf
2,472.28 kgs

1.000 HUF = 0.2472 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09190.6721.4731.6590.96718.201
1 GBP1.17111.277106.1451.7241.9431.13321.307
1 USD0.9160.783183.0981.351.5210.88716.681
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hungarian forints to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hungarian forint

HUF to USD

HUF to EUR

HUF to GBP

HUF to CAD

HUF to SGD

HUF to ZAR

HUF to INR

HUF to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Kyrgystani Som
2000 HUF494.45600 KGS
5000 HUF1,236.14000 KGS
10000 HUF2,472.28000 KGS
15000 HUF3,708.42000 KGS
20000 HUF4,944.56000 KGS
30000 HUF7,416.84000 KGS
40000 HUF9,889.12000 KGS
50000 HUF12,361.40000 KGS
60000 HUF14,833.68000 KGS
100000 HUF24,722.80000 KGS
150000 HUF37,084.20000 KGS
200000 HUF49,445.60000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Hungarian Forint
1 KGS4.04484 HUF
5 KGS20.22420 HUF
10 KGS40.44840 HUF
20 KGS80.89680 HUF
50 KGS202.24200 HUF
100 KGS404.48400 HUF
250 KGS1,011.21000 HUF
500 KGS2,022.42000 HUF
1000 KGS4,044.84000 HUF
2000 KGS8,089.68000 HUF
5000 KGS20,224.20000 HUF
10000 KGS40,448.40000 HUF