Chinese yuan rmb to Kyrgystani soms today

Convert CNY to KGS at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
12,413.60 kgs

1.000 CNY = 12.41 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:38
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Kyrgystani Som
1 CNY12.41360 KGS
5 CNY62.06800 KGS
10 CNY124.13600 KGS
20 CNY248.27200 KGS
50 CNY620.68000 KGS
100 CNY1,241.36000 KGS
250 CNY3,103.40000 KGS
500 CNY6,206.80000 KGS
1000 CNY12,413.60000 KGS
2000 CNY24,827.20000 KGS
5000 CNY62,068.00000 KGS
10000 CNY124,136.00000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 KGS0.08056 CNY
5 KGS0.40278 CNY
10 KGS0.80557 CNY
20 KGS1.61114 CNY
50 KGS4.02784 CNY
100 KGS8.05568 CNY
250 KGS20.13920 CNY
500 KGS40.27840 CNY
1000 KGS80.55680 CNY
2000 KGS161.11360 CNY
5000 KGS402.78400 CNY
10000 KGS805.56800 CNY