1,000 hkd
11,429.40 kgs

1.000 HKD = 11.43 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:56
1 EUR10.8541.08790.4021.4721.6630.96818.164
1 GBP1.17111.272105.8151.7231.9471.13321.261
1 USD0.920.786183.2011.3551.5310.89116.717
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Kyrgystani Som
100 HKD1,142.94000 KGS
200 HKD2,285.88000 KGS
300 HKD3,428.82000 KGS
500 HKD5,714.70000 KGS
1000 HKD11,429.40000 KGS
2000 HKD22,858.80000 KGS
2500 HKD28,573.50000 KGS
3000 HKD34,288.20000 KGS
4000 HKD45,717.60000 KGS
5000 HKD57,147.00000 KGS
10000 HKD114,294.00000 KGS
20000 HKD228,588.00000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Hong Kong Dollar
1 KGS0.08749 HKD
5 KGS0.43747 HKD
10 KGS0.87494 HKD
20 KGS1.74987 HKD
50 KGS4.37468 HKD
100 KGS8.74936 HKD
250 KGS21.87340 HKD
500 KGS43.74680 HKD
1000 KGS87.49360 HKD
2000 KGS174.98720 HKD
5000 KGS437.46800 HKD
10000 KGS874.93600 HKD