Israeli new sheqels to Kyrgystani soms today

Convert ILS to KGS at the real exchange rate

1,000 ils
24,467.40 kgs

1.000 ILS = 24.47 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:27
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09190.6891.4721.6590.96718.212
1 GBP1.17111.278106.2061.7241.9421.13321.328
1 USD0.9170.783183.1131.3491.520.88716.691
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Israeli new sheqel

ILS to USD

ILS to EUR

ILS to GBP

ILS to INR

ILS to JPY

ILS to RUB

ILS to AUD

ILS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Kyrgystani Som
1 ILS24.46740 KGS
5 ILS122.33700 KGS
10 ILS244.67400 KGS
20 ILS489.34800 KGS
50 ILS1,223.37000 KGS
100 ILS2,446.74000 KGS
250 ILS6,116.85000 KGS
500 ILS12,233.70000 KGS
1000 ILS24,467.40000 KGS
2000 ILS48,934.80000 KGS
5000 ILS122,337.00000 KGS
10000 ILS244,674.00000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Israeli New Sheqel
1 KGS0.04087 ILS
5 KGS0.20435 ILS
10 KGS0.40871 ILS
20 KGS0.81741 ILS
50 KGS2.04354 ILS
100 KGS4.08707 ILS
250 KGS10.21768 ILS
500 KGS20.43535 ILS
1000 KGS40.87070 ILS
2000 KGS81.74140 ILS
5000 KGS204.35350 ILS
10000 KGS408.70700 ILS