Indonesian rupiahs to Kyrgystani soms today

Convert IDR to KGS at the real exchange rate

1,000,000 idr
5,690.49 kgs

1.000 IDR = 0.005690 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:40
Loading

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Kyrgystani Som
1 IDR0.00569 KGS
5 IDR0.02845 KGS
10 IDR0.05690 KGS
20 IDR0.11381 KGS
50 IDR0.28452 KGS
100 IDR0.56905 KGS
250 IDR1.42262 KGS
500 IDR2.84525 KGS
1000 IDR5.69049 KGS
2000 IDR11.38098 KGS
5000 IDR28.45245 KGS
10000 IDR56.90490 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Indonesian Rupiah
1 KGS175.73200 IDR
5 KGS878.66000 IDR
10 KGS1,757.32000 IDR
20 KGS3,514.64000 IDR
50 KGS8,786.60000 IDR
100 KGS17,573.20000 IDR
250 KGS43,933.00000 IDR
500 KGS87,866.00000 IDR
1000 KGS175,732.00000 IDR
2000 KGS351,464.00000 IDR
5000 KGS878,660.00000 IDR
10000 KGS1,757,320.00000 IDR