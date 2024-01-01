1 thousand Indonesian rupiahs to Kyrgystani soms

Convert IDR to KGS at the real exchange rate

1,000 idr
5.49 kgs

Rp1.000 IDR = Лв0.005492 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:20
IDR to KGS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KGS
1 IDR to KGSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00550.0055
Low0.00520.0052
Average0.00540.0053
Change5.41%2.06%
1 IDR to KGS stats

The performance of IDR to KGS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0055 and a 30 day low of 0.0052. This means the 30 day average was 0.0054. The change for IDR to KGS was 5.41.

The performance of IDR to KGS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0055 and a 90 day low of 0.0052. This means the 90 day average was 0.0053. The change for IDR to KGS was 2.06.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Kyrgystani Som
1 IDR0.00549 KGS
5 IDR0.02746 KGS
10 IDR0.05492 KGS
20 IDR0.10984 KGS
50 IDR0.27459 KGS
100 IDR0.54918 KGS
250 IDR1.37294 KGS
500 IDR2.74589 KGS
1000 IDR5.49177 KGS
2000 IDR10.98354 KGS
5000 IDR27.45885 KGS
10000 IDR54.91770 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Indonesian Rupiah
1 KGS182.09100 IDR
5 KGS910.45500 IDR
10 KGS1,820.91000 IDR
20 KGS3,641.82000 IDR
50 KGS9,104.55000 IDR
100 KGS18,209.10000 IDR
250 KGS45,522.75000 IDR
500 KGS91,045.50000 IDR
1000 KGS182,091.00000 IDR
2000 KGS364,182.00000 IDR
5000 KGS910,455.00000 IDR
10000 KGS1,820,910.00000 IDR