Czech korunas to Kyrgystani soms today

Convert CZK to KGS at the real exchange rate

10,000 czk
38,278.10 kgs

1.000 CZK = 3.828 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:38
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1861.4731.6630.96618.251
1 GBP1.17111.269105.5711.7251.9471.13121.365
1 USD0.9230.788183.2091.3591.5350.89116.839
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech koruna

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Kyrgystani Som
1 CZK3.82781 KGS
5 CZK19.13905 KGS
10 CZK38.27810 KGS
20 CZK76.55620 KGS
50 CZK191.39050 KGS
100 CZK382.78100 KGS
250 CZK956.95250 KGS
500 CZK1,913.90500 KGS
1000 CZK3,827.81000 KGS
2000 CZK7,655.62000 KGS
5000 CZK19,139.05000 KGS
10000 CZK38,278.10000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Czech Republic Koruna
1 KGS0.26125 CZK
5 KGS1.30623 CZK
10 KGS2.61246 CZK
20 KGS5.22492 CZK
50 KGS13.06230 CZK
100 KGS26.12460 CZK
250 KGS65.31150 CZK
500 KGS130.62300 CZK
1000 KGS261.24600 CZK
2000 KGS522.49200 CZK
5000 KGS1,306.23000 CZK
10000 KGS2,612.46000 CZK