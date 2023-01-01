Czech korunas to Kyrgystani soms today

Convert CZK to KGS at the real exchange rate

10000 czk
39615.80 kgs

1.00000 CZK = 3.96158 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:16
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDGBPKRWPLNINRTRYCHF
1 EUR11.08540.874051402.034.3751590.321631.11520.96455
1 USD0.9213510.8053151291.724.030983.21528.6670.8887
1 GBP1.14411.2417511603.995.00561103.33235.59721.10354
1 KRW0.000713250.0007741650.00062344410.003120570.06442190.02219290.000687997

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech koruna

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Kyrgystani Som
1 CZK3.96158 KGS
5 CZK19.80790 KGS
10 CZK39.61580 KGS
20 CZK79.23160 KGS
50 CZK198.07900 KGS
100 CZK396.15800 KGS
250 CZK990.39500 KGS
500 CZK1980.79000 KGS
1000 CZK3961.58000 KGS
2000 CZK7923.16000 KGS
5000 CZK19807.90000 KGS
10000 CZK39615.80000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Czech Republic Koruna
1 KGS0.25242 CZK
5 KGS1.26212 CZK
10 KGS2.52424 CZK
20 KGS5.04848 CZK
50 KGS12.62120 CZK
100 KGS25.24240 CZK
250 KGS63.10600 CZK
500 KGS126.21200 CZK
1000 KGS252.42400 CZK
2000 KGS504.84800 CZK
5000 KGS1262.12000 CZK
10000 KGS2524.24000 CZK