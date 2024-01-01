Convert RON to KGS at the real exchange rate

Romanian leus to Kyrgystani soms today

1,000 ron
18,635.30 kgs

L1.000 RON = Лв18.64 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:08
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Kyrgystani Som
1 RON18.63530 KGS
5 RON93.17650 KGS
10 RON186.35300 KGS
20 RON372.70600 KGS
50 RON931.76500 KGS
100 RON1,863.53000 KGS
250 RON4,658.82500 KGS
500 RON9,317.65000 KGS
1000 RON18,635.30000 KGS
2000 RON37,270.60000 KGS
5000 RON93,176.50000 KGS
10000 RON186,353.00000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Romanian Leu
1 KGS0.05366 RON
5 KGS0.26831 RON
10 KGS0.53662 RON
20 KGS1.07323 RON
50 KGS2.68308 RON
100 KGS5.36615 RON
250 KGS13.41538 RON
500 KGS26.83075 RON
1000 KGS53.66150 RON
2000 KGS107.32300 RON
5000 KGS268.30750 RON
10000 KGS536.61500 RON