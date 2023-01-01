1 thousand Kyrgystani soms to Romanian leus

Convert KGS to RON at the real exchange rate

1,000 kgs
50.88 ron

1.00000 KGS = 0.05088 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:16
Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7859781.334551.481810.911383.11613.67250.86085
1 GBP1.272311.697951.885311.15946105.7494.672521.09519
1 CAD0.7493160.58894611.110340.68284262.28022.751860.645049
1 AUD0.674850.5304170.90062110.61498256.09092.478390.580945

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Romanian Leu
1 KGS0.05088 RON
5 KGS0.25441 RON
10 KGS0.50882 RON
20 KGS1.01764 RON
50 KGS2.54411 RON
100 KGS5.08821 RON
250 KGS12.72053 RON
500 KGS25.44105 RON
1000 KGS50.88210 RON
2000 KGS101.76420 RON
5000 KGS254.41050 RON
10000 KGS508.82100 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Kyrgystani Som
1 RON19.65330 KGS
5 RON98.26650 KGS
10 RON196.53300 KGS
20 RON393.06600 KGS
50 RON982.66500 KGS
100 RON1965.33000 KGS
250 RON4913.32500 KGS
500 RON9826.65000 KGS
1000 RON19653.30000 KGS
2000 RON39306.60000 KGS
5000 RON98266.50000 KGS
10000 RON196533.00000 KGS