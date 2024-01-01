Kyrgystani soms to Indian rupees today

Convert KGS to INR at the real exchange rate

Лв1.000 KGS = ₹0.9918 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:16
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KGS to INR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

INR
1 KGS to INRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.99760.9979
Low0.98320.9784
Average0.99230.9894
Change-0.20%0.52%
View full history

1 KGS to INR stats

The performance of KGS to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9976 and a 30 day low of 0.9832. This means the 30 day average was 0.9923. The change for KGS to INR was -0.20.

The performance of KGS to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9979 and a 90 day low of 0.9784. This means the 90 day average was 0.9894. The change for KGS to INR was 0.52.

Track market ratesView KGS to INR chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7741.3841.510.92884.083.6730.867
1 GBP1.29211.7881.9511.199108.6274.7451.12
1 CAD0.7220.55911.0910.67160.7452.6540.627
1 AUD0.6620.5130.91710.61555.692.4330.574

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kyrgystani som

KGS to USD

KGS to GBP

KGS to CAD

KGS to AUD

KGS to EUR

KGS to INR

KGS to AED

KGS to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Indian Rupee
1 KGS0.99180 INR
5 KGS4.95898 INR
10 KGS9.91796 INR
20 KGS19.83592 INR
50 KGS49.58980 INR
100 KGS99.17960 INR
250 KGS247.94900 INR
500 KGS495.89800 INR
1000 KGS991.79600 INR
2000 KGS1,983.59200 INR
5000 KGS4,958.98000 INR
10000 KGS9,917.96000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Kyrgystani Som
1 INR1.00827 KGS
5 INR5.04135 KGS
10 INR10.08270 KGS
20 INR20.16540 KGS
50 INR50.41350 KGS
100 INR100.82700 KGS
250 INR252.06750 KGS
300 INR302.48100 KGS
500 INR504.13500 KGS
600 INR604.96200 KGS
1000 INR1,008.27000 KGS
2000 INR2,016.54000 KGS
5000 INR5,041.35000 KGS
10000 INR10,082.70000 KGS
25000 INR25,206.75000 KGS
50000 INR50,413.50000 KGS
100000 INR100,827.00000 KGS
1000000 INR1,008,270.00000 KGS
1000000000 INR1,008,270,000.00000 KGS