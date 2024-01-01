Kyrgystani soms to Australian dollars today

Convert KGS to AUD at the real exchange rate

Лв1.000 KGS = A$0.01780 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:06
KGS to AUD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

AUD
1 KGS to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01780.0183
Low0.01720.0172
Average0.01740.0176
Change2.29%-1.18%
1 KGS to AUD stats

The performance of KGS to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0178 and a 30 day low of 0.0172. This means the 30 day average was 0.0174. The change for KGS to AUD was 2.29.

The performance of KGS to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0183 and a 90 day low of 0.0172. This means the 90 day average was 0.0176. The change for KGS to AUD was -1.18.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7741.3841.5090.92884.0833.6730.867
1 GBP1.29311.7891.9511.2108.6984.7481.121
1 CAD0.7230.55911.090.67160.7512.6540.626
1 AUD0.6630.5130.91710.61555.7132.4340.575

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Australian Dollar
1 KGS0.01780 AUD
5 KGS0.08901 AUD
10 KGS0.17803 AUD
20 KGS0.35605 AUD
50 KGS0.89012 AUD
100 KGS1.78025 AUD
250 KGS4.45063 AUD
500 KGS8.90125 AUD
1000 KGS17.80250 AUD
2000 KGS35.60500 AUD
5000 KGS89.01250 AUD
10000 KGS178.02500 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Kyrgystani Som
1 AUD56.17190 KGS
5 AUD280.85950 KGS
10 AUD561.71900 KGS
20 AUD1,123.43800 KGS
50 AUD2,808.59500 KGS
100 AUD5,617.19000 KGS
250 AUD14,042.97500 KGS
500 AUD28,085.95000 KGS
1000 AUD56,171.90000 KGS
2000 AUD112,343.80000 KGS
5000 AUD280,859.50000 KGS
10000 AUD561,719.00000 KGS