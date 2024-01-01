Kyrgystani soms to Euros today

Convert KGS to EUR at the real exchange rate

Лв1.000 KGS = €0.01095 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:11
KGS to EUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

EUR
1 KGS to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01100.0110
Low0.01060.0105
Average0.01080.0107
Change2.31%0.86%
1 KGS to EUR stats

The performance of KGS to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0110 and a 30 day low of 0.0106. This means the 30 day average was 0.0108. The change for KGS to EUR was 2.31.

The performance of KGS to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0110 and a 90 day low of 0.0105. This means the 90 day average was 0.0107. The change for KGS to EUR was 0.86.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7741.3841.510.92884.0813.6730.867
1 GBP1.29211.7891.9511.2108.6624.7471.121
1 CAD0.7220.55911.0910.67160.7452.6540.627
1 AUD0.6620.5130.91710.61555.6992.4330.575

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Euro
1 KGS0.01095 EUR
5 KGS0.05475 EUR
10 KGS0.10950 EUR
20 KGS0.21899 EUR
50 KGS0.54747 EUR
100 KGS1.09495 EUR
250 KGS2.73737 EUR
500 KGS5.47475 EUR
1000 KGS10.94950 EUR
2000 KGS21.89900 EUR
5000 KGS54.74750 EUR
10000 KGS109.49500 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Kyrgystani Som
1 EUR91.32810 KGS
5 EUR456.64050 KGS
10 EUR913.28100 KGS
20 EUR1,826.56200 KGS
50 EUR4,566.40500 KGS
100 EUR9,132.81000 KGS
250 EUR22,832.02500 KGS
500 EUR45,664.05000 KGS
1000 EUR91,328.10000 KGS
2000 EUR182,656.20000 KGS
5000 EUR456,640.50000 KGS
10000 EUR913,281.00000 KGS