5 Kyrgystani soms to Euros

Convert KGS to EUR at the real exchange rate

5 kgs
0.05 eur

1.00000 KGS = 0.01024 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:29
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8623551.097391.19721.463851.623340.94452518.7348
1 GBP1.1596211.27245105.7541.697511.882461.0952921.7252
1 USD0.911350.785885183.11051.334051.47940.8607517.0735
1 INR0.01096530.009455910.012032210.01605150.01780040.01035670.205431

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kyrgystani soms

KGS to USD

KGS to GBP

KGS to CAD

KGS to AUD

KGS to EUR

KGS to INR

KGS to AED

KGS to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Euro
1 KGS0.01024 EUR
5 KGS0.05118 EUR
10 KGS0.10236 EUR
20 KGS0.20471 EUR
50 KGS0.51178 EUR
100 KGS1.02356 EUR
250 KGS2.55890 EUR
500 KGS5.11780 EUR
1000 KGS10.23560 EUR
2000 KGS20.47120 EUR
5000 KGS51.17800 EUR
10000 KGS102.35600 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Kyrgystani Som
1 EUR97.69830 KGS
5 EUR488.49150 KGS
10 EUR976.98300 KGS
20 EUR1953.96600 KGS
50 EUR4884.91500 KGS
100 EUR9769.83000 KGS
250 EUR24424.57500 KGS
500 EUR48849.15000 KGS
1000 EUR97698.30000 KGS
2000 EUR195396.60000 KGS
5000 EUR488491.50000 KGS
10000 EUR976983.00000 KGS