Kyrgystani soms to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert KGS to AED at the real exchange rate

Лв1.000 KGS = د.إ0.04333 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:22
KGS to AED conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

AED
1 KGS to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04370.0437
Low0.04300.0429
Average0.04340.0433
Change-0.81%0.12%
1 KGS to AED stats

The performance of KGS to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0437 and a 30 day low of 0.0430. This means the 30 day average was 0.0434. The change for KGS to AED was -0.81.

The performance of KGS to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0437 and a 90 day low of 0.0429. This means the 90 day average was 0.0433. The change for KGS to AED was 0.12.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7741.3841.5090.92884.0783.6730.867
1 GBP1.29311.7891.9511.2108.6844.7481.121
1 CAD0.7220.55911.090.67160.7442.6540.626
1 AUD0.6630.5130.91710.61555.7062.4340.574

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 KGS0.04333 AED
5 KGS0.21663 AED
10 KGS0.43326 AED
20 KGS0.86652 AED
50 KGS2.16630 AED
100 KGS4.33259 AED
250 KGS10.83148 AED
500 KGS21.66295 AED
1000 KGS43.32590 AED
2000 KGS86.65180 AED
5000 KGS216.62950 AED
10000 KGS433.25900 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Kyrgystani Som
1 AED23.08090 KGS
5 AED115.40450 KGS
10 AED230.80900 KGS
20 AED461.61800 KGS
50 AED1,154.04500 KGS
100 AED2,308.09000 KGS
250 AED5,770.22500 KGS
500 AED11,540.45000 KGS
1000 AED23,080.90000 KGS
2000 AED46,161.80000 KGS
5000 AED115,404.50000 KGS
10000 AED230,809.00000 KGS