1.00000 KGS = 0.04125 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:05
How to convert Kyrgystani soms to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 KGS0.04125 AED
5 KGS0.20624 AED
10 KGS0.41248 AED
20 KGS0.82495 AED
50 KGS2.06238 AED
100 KGS4.12477 AED
250 KGS10.31192 AED
500 KGS20.62385 AED
1000 KGS41.24770 AED
2000 KGS82.49540 AED
5000 KGS206.23850 AED
10000 KGS412.47700 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Kyrgystani Som
1 AED24.24380 KGS
5 AED121.21900 KGS
10 AED242.43800 KGS
20 AED484.87600 KGS
50 AED1212.19000 KGS
100 AED2424.38000 KGS
250 AED6060.95000 KGS
500 AED12121.90000 KGS
1000 AED24243.80000 KGS
2000 AED48487.60000 KGS
5000 AED121219.00000 KGS
10000 AED242438.00000 KGS