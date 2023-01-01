10 Kyrgystani soms to Australian dollars

1.00000 KGS = 0.01662 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:08
1 USD10.7857931.33391.47940.9111583.10563.67250.86085
1 GBP1.272611.697521.882681.15957105.764.673621.09558
1 CAD0.7496810.58909411.109080.68308162.30272.75320.645363
1 AUD0.675950.5311570.9016510.615956.17522.482430.581892

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Australian Dollar
1 KGS0.01662 AUD
5 KGS0.08308 AUD
10 KGS0.16616 AUD
20 KGS0.33232 AUD
50 KGS0.83079 AUD
100 KGS1.66159 AUD
250 KGS4.15397 AUD
500 KGS8.30795 AUD
1000 KGS16.61590 AUD
2000 KGS33.23180 AUD
5000 KGS83.07950 AUD
10000 KGS166.15900 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Kyrgystani Som
1 AUD60.18330 KGS
5 AUD300.91650 KGS
10 AUD601.83300 KGS
20 AUD1203.66600 KGS
50 AUD3009.16500 KGS
100 AUD6018.33000 KGS
250 AUD15045.82500 KGS
500 AUD30091.65000 KGS
1000 AUD60183.30000 KGS
2000 AUD120366.60000 KGS
5000 AUD300916.50000 KGS
10000 AUD601833.00000 KGS